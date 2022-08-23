As much as decentralisation has greatly helped crypto users liberate themselves financially, it can become pretty difficult to manage multiple crypto portfolios as you garner more success.

This brings usefulness to centralised exchanges to help you manage your assets and help you leverage market volatility better.

For this reason, you need a platform as accessible and efficient as Proprivex (PPX).

Why You Should Buy Propivex (PPX) During Presale

Proprivex is an ecosystem tokenized by PPX, and it should be your go-to choice when looking for a platform to manage your crypto assets.

However, either as an experienced or new crypto user, at some point, you will need help unravelling the complexities that come with trading, lending, borrowing, and swapping crypto assets.

Some people might claim they're experts at these functions, but even humans make grave mistakes that could cost you your assets. This process might be easier with Proprivex (PPX).

These complexities and acclaimed professionals have given the blockchain crypto industry a bad rep in mainstream media. As a result, crypto enthusiasts are losing interest and deterring others from adopting cryptocurrencies. These problems are what Proprivex was built to address.

The Proprivex network is on a mission to become the go-to trustworthy and transparent asset-management platform.

Undoubtedly, crypto users want a secure exchange platform that delivers the best steak returns for their tokens. And everyone needs a trustless, simple, interactive, intuitive, community-driven, and secure ecosystem.

Proprivex's mission is to build a practical platform that delivers to every one of these needs.

The creative team behind Proprivex seeks to create a world where long-term cryptocurrency investments are well managed and secure. This will be done through high-end asset management tools, an efficient framework & infrastructure, full-scale security, and risk & compliance advisory.

How Will Proprivex (PPX) Surpass Platforms Like FTX (FTM) And Polkadot (DOT)?

FTX, a centralised exchange platform tokenized by FTM, is one of the largest trading platforms in the cryptocurrency market.

This platform enables crypto users to trade several innovative products, including futures and trading pairs. In addition, FTX offers a wide range of order types, from basic market orders to complex trailing stop orders.

Polkadot is a much different platform from Proprivex and FTX, allowing developers to build crypto platforms with interconnectivity and interoperability between blockchains.

Polkadot is essentially an open-source platform for blockchain technology and cryptocurrency.

DOT tokenizes it, and the ecosystem enables independent blockchains to send messages and carry out transactions securely without intermediaries.

Proprivex has the edge and potential to surpass FTX with its simplicity and efficiency. FTX is a complex centralised exchange that a newbie can find difficult to navigate, even as it serves to manage crypto assets. In contrast, Proprivex is laid out simply with risk compliance advisory on the do's and don'ts of trading, lending, borrowing, swapping, and managing your crypto assets.

Over Polkadot, Proprivex has the potential to thrive above it in the coin market as it's a basic platform needed by everyone venturing into the crypto-verse.

Adding Proprivex (PPX) Tokens To Your Wallet

Proprivex's token, PPX, is the official utility token of the ecosystem. All services rendered on and for the platform will be charged and paid for in PPX tokens.

The platform may accept other tokens but will incentivize payments in PPX tokens through discounts.

As a holder of the PPX, you automatically become part of the governing DAO and enjoy rewards in reflections. In addition, the asset management service will only be open to PPX token holders, making transactions with PPX tokens more attractive.

Proprivex will be community-driven, with the team and treasury community having representatives for communication relay.

PPX users and holders can participate, and decisions will be made through democratic voting. Each vote will be weighed by the voter's activity level, portfolio volume, and asset diversity.

Traders will be able to vote on ecosystem developments such as the removal/addition of crypto assets, transaction fees, smart contracts upgrades, incentives, and others.

Purchase PPX to become a part of this intuitive and scalable platform. It promises to be one of the best long-term cryptocurrency investments to hit the market.