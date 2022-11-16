San Francisco, November 16: Twitter Boss Elon Musk revealed that he has lost nearly 30 lbs, or around 13.6 kg, in response to a Twitter user who commented that "he had lost a lot of weight".

"You've lost a ton of weight, Elon! Keep up the fantastic work," a user tweeted. In a Twitter thread, another user asked "what made the most difference", to which Musk replied it's a combination of "fasting, diabetes medication Ozempic/Wegovy and no tasty food near me". Elon Musk and Twitter Heading Down To Risky Path, Says TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

Check Tweet:

Down 30 lbs! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2022

Fasting + Ozempic/Wegovy + no tasty food near me — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2022

However, back in October, Musk revealed the secret behind his peak fitness at age 51 is "Intermittent fasting". Responding to a follower on Twitter who asked if lifting weights and eating healthy is his script to look "awesome, fit, ripped and healthy", Musk replied with just one word: 'Fasting'. T‪witter Continues to Fire Employees Who Criticise Elon Musk.

Check Tweet:

What’s made the most difference — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) November 16, 2022

Musk actually referred to intermittent fasting that he has adopted on the advice of a "good friend". Moreover, in September, the world's richest man revealed that he had lost nine kgs with intermittent fasting and "feels much healthier".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2022 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).