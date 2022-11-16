Short video app TikTok chief executive officer Shou Zi Chew on Wednesday argued with Tesla CEO Elon Musk that he and Twitter Inc heading down a risky path after the microblogging app cuts numerous jobs worldwide. Elon Musk also announced the return of the Twitter Blue tick subscription on November 29. Twitter Layoffs: Elon Musk Fires At Least 20 Twitter Employees for Criticising Him.

Check Tweet:

The chief executive officer of hit video app TikTok has suggested Elon Musk and Twitter are heading down a risky path https://t.co/ZcKLeFdHoP — Bloomberg (@business) November 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)