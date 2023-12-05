New Delhi, December 5: Courier delivery services giant FedEx on Tuesday inaugurated its first-ever advanced capability community (ACC) hub in Hyderabad, marking a significant investment of $100 million in the city’s tech landscape. The FedEx ACC is envisioned as a hub for technological and digital innovation, aligned with the Telangana government's strategic emphasis on nurturing a thriving pool of tech talent, the company said in a statement.

In addition to boosting employment opportunities, it will also contribute to the development of new capabilities and meeting the technological requirements of FedEx operations worldwide. Driver Logistics Expands Operations to Karnataka, Plans to Invest Rs 525 Crore over Next Five Years.

FedEx Express President and CEO of Airline and International Richard Smith was also present at the launch ceremony. "This investment in talent and innovation is part of our broader plan to drive excellence and deliver unparalleled smart logistics solutions worldwide. By leveraging an exceptional talent pool, we are accelerating digital transformation and delivering innovative solutions to our customers," Ola Parcel Launched in Karnataka: Bhavish Aggarwal Announces Launch of All-Electric Parcel Delivery Service in Bengaluru.

FedEx Corporation President and CEO Raj Subramaniam said. The first FedEx ACC has become a pivotal step in the company's global strategy, initiating a network of such communities worldwide. Furthermore, it will fuel the company's growth and expansion and bring added value to the global supply chain ecosystem, said the company.

