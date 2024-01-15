San Francisco, January 15: Courier delivery service giant FedEx has announced a new “data-driven commerce platform” called fdx, in a bid to take on e-commerce giant Amazon. The commerce platform will connect the entire customer journey — making it easier for companies to grow demand, increase conversion, optimise fulfillment, and streamline returns, the company said in a statement.

"FedEx is transforming into a digitally-led business powered by our extensive physical transportation network, leveraging our scale and insights from moving 15 million packages per day," said FedEx President and CEO, Raj Subramaniam.

“Through fdx, we will enhance our longstanding relationships with merchants of all sizes to help them optimise and grow their businesses through digital intelligence,” Subramaniam added.

The fdx platform will help merchants make more strategic logistics decisions from point of demand to delivery and returns. The official launch of the platform is planned for fall 2024. The fdx platform is currently available as a private preview (upon request).

Additional digital capabilities that will be part of the fdx launch this fall include integrating real-time FedEx network insights into order management systems. This will help surface optimal shipping routes and speeds for more efficient, cost-effective deliveries, said the company.

