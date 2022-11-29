San Francisco, November 29: Tech giant Samsung's executive has revealed that the upcoming next-generation flagship smartphone series, Galaxy S23, will be launched at the Unpacked event which is scheduled for the first week of February. Although the executive did not specify the city or the precise launch date, the event is expected to take place in San Francisco, reports Gizmochina. Samsung Says It Will Offer One UI Updates Faster in Future.

Since the pandemic, this will be the first Unpacked event held in-person. "The S23 series will be shown during our own Unpacked event in the US, which will be held in February," the executive was quoted as saying in the report. There will be three models in the Galaxy S23 lineup-- the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung India Introduces Voice Focus Feature in Its New OS Update for Galaxy Devices.

Earlier this month, another report also mentioned that the tech giant was likely to launch Galaxy S23 series in early February next year. It was reported last week that the Galaxy S23 series will feature Qualcomm's third-generation ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. It is still unclear whether it will feature the same 3D Sonic Max sensor Qualcomm debuted earlier this year or a completely different fingerprint scanner.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2022 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).