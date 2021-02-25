Launched in August 2018 and currently based in Bengaluru, India GoSuper11 one of the fastest-growing cricket fantasy apps in India with its unique product offering and user-friendly interface. GoSuper11 achieve unbelievable success in a short time, they have crossed a turnover of Rs.2.5 crore in just two years and are trusted by over a million users across the country. GoSuper11 is all set to capture the cricket fantasy sports market and compete with other fantasy sports apps in the future. In India, a FICCI-EY report said the online gaming segment was worth Rs 6,500 crore in 2019 and it would touch Rs 18,700 crore in 2022. The IPL fantasy league will be worth $1 billion, says KPMG. If you want to make money from fantasy sports then this article is for you.

Mission behind GoSuper11

"Our aim is to take Fantasy Sports in India to the next level," says Deepak Kumar, GoSuper11 Founder, and CEO. The founder of GoSuper11 Deepak Kumar is a huge cricket fan and used to play such games on fantasy sports apps. After few months of experience and problems, he faced while playing fantasy games he decided that he will change the face of fantasy sports in India and launched his own company in 2018. He is overwhelmed by the support and the response that GoSuper11 has been getting.

He sees a lot of potential in India. As industry experts say “IPL fans are likely to spend Rs 8,000-12,000 crore as joining fees or bets on these fantasy platforms this season” says an industry insider requesting anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to journalists.

Why GoSuper11 is better than others?

The app is available on the Play Store and App Store.

You can play many fantasy sports. Like: Cricket, Kabaddi, and Football.

24*7 customer support.

Easy to use.

Less competition.

User-friendly UI.

Highly safe and secure.

Data is protected with high-end encryption technology.

Participate in daily contests.

One player can create up to 8 teams.

Win amazing rewards on getting a level up in the game.

Refer and earn

Quick withdrawal to a bank account.

Play more and win more.

How to download and install GoSuper11 fantasy app?

You can download and install GoSuper11 fantasy app, just by following under mentioned easy steps.

Visit the official site, https://gosuper11.com/

Click on the download app option and an APK file will get downloaded on your phone.

Install the app and you are ready to play.

Then, you will be asked to verify your phone number and your PAN card number. On verifying your phone number, you will receive Rs. 50 and Rs. 51 after your PAN card verification.

Tips to win GoSuper11 cash?

If you pay attention to these factors, your chances to win in GoSuper11 Cricket Fantasy improves by a huge margin.

Pitch condition

Player performance

Your GoSuper11 team’s captain & vice-captain

Weather conditions in the match

Player selection

Referral Code: GET100 ( For Welcome Bonus 100 )

How to withdraw your GoSuper11 cash?

You can withdraw the money easily with just a few clicks. Follow the following steps:

Open GoSuper11 app.

Click on the profile icon on top left corner of the app.

Click on my balance.

Now click on cash withdraw.

Enter the amount and click on withdraw amount.

Is the platform legal?

As far as the legality is concerned, GoSuper11 is registered and is a member of The Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports. It is a completely genuine and 100% trustable platform that gives its users a fascinating fantasy cricket experience. Just like any other fantasy cricket app you need to select and lock the players based on their condition, current form, weather, and other criteria. Enjoy the best fantasy sports experience.

Check out the official website of GoSuper11 for more details.