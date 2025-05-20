Elon Musk's X platform is working on a new tab called "in-depth news", which would show the most trending news, quoting different sources. The 'in-depth news' tab will show the user's posts on the platform about each news item and provide more details. It will help the users track and read the sources to find more information. Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) may soon release this feature for all the users. ‘Colossus 2 Will Be the First Gigawatt AI Training Supercluster’: Elon Musk.

X Working on 'In-Depth News' Tab for Providing Details on Trending News

BREAKING: X IS WORKING ON THE "IN-DEPTH NEWS" TAB! It'll show you the most trending news quoting different sources and also shows you the posts on X about each news! pic.twitter.com/2N1ZqzgeI8 — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) May 19, 2025

