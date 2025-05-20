OpenAI Codex is now available in the ChatGPT iOS app. Codex is a cloud-based software engineering agent that can do many things at once, like writing features, fixing bugs, and answering questions about your code. It can also suggest pull requests for review. Each task runs in its own secure cloud space, which is already loaded with your project files. Codex is powered by codex-1, a version of OpenAI o3 optimised for software engineering. To use Codex in the ChatGPT iOS app, users first need to set it up on the web. Once that is done, the Codex option will appear in the ChatGPT app on iOS. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run xAI Likely To Introduce Screen Sharing Feature for Its AI Chatbot on iOS.

OpenAI Codex Now in ChatGPT iOS App

Codex is now available in the ChatGPT iOS app! Start new tasks, view diffs, ask for changes, and even push PRs—all on the go. And you can keep tabs on Codex with live activities on your lock screen, or pick things up again when you're back at your computer. 🏃🤳 pic.twitter.com/5LltbROD4T — OpenAI Developers (@OpenAIDevs) May 19, 2025

