New Delhi, October 2: Google has reportedly laid off over 100 employees working in design-related roles at the company. As per reports, the job cuts took place earlier this week and impacted staff within the cloud division. These roles reportedly focused on analysing data, surveys, and other tools to understand user behaviour. The insights were then used to guide product development and design decisions.

As per a report of Business Insider, Google has laid off employees from the Cloud unit. The affected staff are said to be from the cloud division’s "quantitative user experience research" and "platform and service experience" teams, along with some adjacent departments. As per a report of CNBC, the recent layoffs at Google come as the company steps up efforts to prioritise spending on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. TCS Layoffs: Employees Claim ‘Environment of Fear’ With Forced Resignations, Fluidity List; Spokesperson Denies Job Cuts Beyond 12,000.

Reports also indicate that employees are being encouraged to integrate AI more into their daily tasks. In August, CEO Sundar Pichai reportedly told staff that the company needed "to be more efficient as we scale up so we don’t solve everything with headcount." Since the start of the year, the tech giant has reportedly offered voluntary exit packages to numerous US-based employees and is said to have removed over one-third of managers supervising small teams. Accenture Layoffs: IT Consulting Giant Lays Off Over 11,000 Employees in 3 Months, Warns More Job Cuts Coming.

As per multiple reports, Google reportedly laid off more than 200 contractors last month who were involved in working on AI tools, including Gemini and AI Overviews. It indicates that Google has been gradually reducing roles and positions to cut costs. The restructuring is said to reflect the company’s strategy to simplify operations, accelerate decision-making, and redirect resources toward AI development. As per reports, a February filing indicated that the company had 183,323 employees as of December 2024.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Business Insider, CNBC), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

