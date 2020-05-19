Google Meet Gains Over 50 Million Downloads on Play Store

Google Meet (Photo Credits: Google)

New Delhi: Sending a warning call to Zoom, Google Meet has crossed 50 million downloads on Play Store, a massive 900 per cent increase in user base in a span of few weeks as people work from home in the Covid-19 pandemic. According to data provided by AppBrain, Google's video conferencing tool garnered over five million downloads on Play Store in first week of March alone. Google Meet App Now Completely Free for Everyone; How to Start a Video Meeting From Gmail.

Till May 17, it was downloaded by over 50 million times. According to Javier Soltero Vice President & GM, G Suite, the tech giant has seen daily usage of Meet app grow by 30 times, with hosting 3 billion minutes of video meetings daily.

"Last month (April), we were adding roughly 3 million new users every day. That's why we're expanding the offering to more people around the world," Soltero said this month.

Meet arrived within Gmail accounts globally including in India last week. Users can now start or join video conferencing right from their Gmail accounts and they do not need to download the app separately. Google Meet is completely free and anyone with an email address can sign up and get started. Users can see Google Meet on the left menu, with two options: Start a meeting and join a meeting.