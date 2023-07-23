San Francisco, July 23: Google is testing a new version of the photo sharing and storage app 'Google Photos'. The reliable Google News Telegram channel shared some screenshots of the redesigned app, reports Android Police. The company is currently rolling out the update to a small batch of Photos users. "It's hard not to notice the disappearance of the bottom navigation bar in these screenshots," the report said.

Moreover, the current Search tab receives a separate circular floating button to the right in the new version. The Sharing option which is available on the bottom bar in the current iteration of Photos, has been relocated to the top right of the screen, to the left of the profile image. Genesis: Google in Talks With Journalists To Help Them Write News Stories via AI Tool.

The Google Photos logo is also relocated to the top left instead of the centre of the screen. Earlier this month, the company had added 12 new video effects to the editing suite of Google Photos.

The new effects include Dust Max, Black and White Film, Light Leak and more, reports Android Police. These effects add a personal touch to the users' videos. The Poster effect makes the video appear like folded paper, while the Layouts effect offers a neat block-by-block look to the selfie videos. Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the tech giant was testing an on-demand cinematic effect feature in its photo sharing and storage service. Google Photos New Feature Update: Photo Storage Service Adds 12 Video Effects to Editing Suite.

The cinematic photo creator was available under the 'Utilities' option for some users in Google Photos' Library tab. With this feature, users can select a photo and specify the duration of the resulting video, and the app will create a slow-motion zoom animation of that chosen image.

