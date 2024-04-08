Redmi Turbo 3 launch is confirmed to be on April 10, 2024, in China. The smartphone is said to be launched with the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, 16GB RAM and a premium design. Ahead of the Redmi Turbo 3 launch, the images have been leaked online, revealing the design and camera setup on the back. The smartphone will be 7.89mm thick and will weigh 179 grams. The new Turbo 3 from Redmi will be launched alongside the Redmi Pad Pro 2024 tablet. The latest smartphone is said to be launched as Redmi Note 13 Turbo, and globally, it is said to be introduced as POCO F6. OPPO A3 Pro Launch Date Announced for China; Check Design, Specifications and Other Details of OPPO A2 Pro Successor Ahead of April 12.

Redmi Turbo 3 Images Leaked Online, Check Front and Rear Design Here:

Redmi Turbo 3 To Launch in China on April 10, Check Leaked Design Here:

