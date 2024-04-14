Mumbai, April 14: Google I/O 2024 will start on May 14, 2024, on Indian Standard Time. During this developer conference, the tech giant is expected to unveil its new products, particularly the Google Pixel 8a. The Pixel 8a has been rumoured to have new features compared to the previous generation model, the Pixel 7a. However, ahead of the official announcement, many details of this smartphone have leaked online.

According to a report by Android Headlines, the upcoming Google Pixel 8a renders were leaked by Android Headlines. The renders revealed all the major specifications, including battery, camera, operating system, chipset, and display details. However, the design appeared similar to the Google Pixel 7a. Realme Buds T110 To Launch Alongside Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G in India on April 15; Check Specifications, Features and Expected Prices of All Three Realme Devices.

Google Pixel 8a Specifications and Features (Expected)

The report said that the Google Pixel 8a chipset will be Tensor G3 and paired with Android 14 for optimum performance. The new Pixel 8a is expected to provide a 6.1-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, 64MP as the primary camera, which will be paired with 13MP ultra-wide on the rear. Additionally, it will have a 13MP front-facing camera. Besides these specifications, the report said the device will pack a 4,500mAh battery.

According to a report by Android Headlines, the Google Pixel 8a launch will take place in May during the annual developer conference. The report revealed new colour details of the upcoming Google phone. The tech giant is said to introduce its new Pixel 8a in Mint, Porcelain, Obsidian and Bay colour options. Infinix Note 40 Pro and Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus With Wireless Magnetic Charging Solution Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Google Pixel 8a Price In India (Expected)

The Google Pixel 8a price is expected to be around Rs 50,000 for the Indian market. The Android Headlines said that the device might be launched at $549, which is around Rs 45,000. The report mentioned that Google increases the price of its smartphones by $50 every year. However, it also said that the Google Pixel 8a launch price could be set under $500, which could be an incredible value to Google phone buyers.

