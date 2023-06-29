Mumbai, June 29: The Google Pixel Fold is the company's first foldable phone. While it was launched last month, the foldable phone has just started reaching customers.

Within a day of launch, users are facing screen issues. Several users have reported issues after a few hours of using the device. This includes dents, scratches, and screen damage. Google I/O 2023: All-New Pixel 7a Launched With Sophisticated Design and Amazing Performance.

While Google Pixel Fold is getting great reviews, several media reports claim that the Pixel Fold’s screen is not working as expected. It is facing issues with the lightest usage and without any drops.

"The bottom 10 pixels of the Pixel Fold went dead first, forming a white line of 100 per cent brightness pixels that blazed across the bottom of the screen. The entire left half of the foldable display stopped responding to touch, too, and an hour later, a white gradient started growing upward across the display," Ars Technica’s Ron Amadeo said in an article.

Several Reddit users noticed a bright pink line which spread edge to edge on the screen. One user also noticed "very small dents and surface imperfections between the bezel and the screen protector, the gutter area".

In another case, the screen protector started peeling off and within just four hours of usage, the Pixel Fold showed scratches. So far, Google has not responded to these reports.

It is to be noted that Google offers a DIY repair kit for the Pixel Fold, in partnership with iFixit. It includes a step-by-step guide, genuine spare parts, and tools.

The Google Pixel Fold sports a 7.6-inch inner display (1,840 x 2,208 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 6:5 aspect ratio, and 380ppi pixel density. On the outside, the company has added a 5.8-inch OLED display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,092 pixels) resolution, a 17.4:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Google I/O 2023: Google Pixel Tablet Launched With Charging Speaker Dock at an Amazing Price.

The price of the foldable smartphone starts at USD 1,799 (approx Rs 1,47,500) for the 256GB variant. The 512GB storage model comes at USD 1,919 (approx Rs 1,57,300).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2023 02:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).