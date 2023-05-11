Google launches the new Pixel 7a powered by Google Tensor G2, Android OS and AI capabilities to offer amazing performance. It also comes with upgraded cameras to offer great photography experience. Google I/O 2023: From Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, to Android 14 OS and Bard AI, All the Expected Launches and Announcements at the Mega Event.

Google Pixel 7a Launched :

Introducing #Pixel7a, the newest A-Series device that meets our helpfulness standards and more, including an upgraded camera, the power of Google Tensor G2 and high class performance inside and out. Pixel 7a is available starting today. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/yptoXGaPzv — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

