Google Play Store Introduces ‘Kids’ Section to Highlight High-Quality & Teacher Approved Apps for Children

Google Play Store (Photo Credits: IANS)

San Francisco: Google has announced that it is adding a new 'Kids' section on the Google Play Store that features pre-screened, teacher approved apps. The apps in the Kids section will be rated by teachers based on various factors like educational use, ability to invoke creativity and imagination.

"We are launching the teacher approved programme, an editorial programme to highlight high-quality, teacher-approved apps for kids. This is part of our ongoing effort to create a safer Google Play for kids," Michael Watson, Product Manager, Google Play said in a statement.

The Kids tab will be replacing the existing Family tab in the Google Play Store. The search engine giant had planned to launch the section later this year but decided to roll out early as people are staying indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with availability initially limited to the US. A global rollout will take place in the coming months.

According to TechCrunch, the apps will be grouped by age: 5 and under, ages 6-8 and ages 9-12. At launch, there will be around 1,000 Teacher Approved apps live in the Play Store and around 60 also included in Google Play Pass. The company says it's working with its Play Pass partners to increase this number over time.