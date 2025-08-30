New Delhi, August 30: Google Play Store is the primary platform for Android users to access a wide range of digital content. From apps and games to books and other tools, it serves as an all-round resource available in more than 190 countries. The Play Store makes it simple to discover and install what you need with categories covering education, entertainment, shopping, gaming, and more. Its organised sections like Top Free, Top Paid, and Top Grossing help users to find popular options easily.

Google Play divides its content into categories like Top Free, Top Paid, and Top Grossing, which are updated regularly based on downloads and user activity to highlight trending apps each week. Last week, the Top Free Apps lineup featured ChatGPT, Kuku TV, Perplexity, Seekho, and Meesho. This week, the updated list once again includes ChatGPT, Kuku TV, Meesho, Seekho, and Perplexity. iPhone 17 Series: Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Tipped To Support Qi2 25W Magsafe Charging; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

ChatGPT (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

ChatGPT

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has quickly grown into one of the favourite tool for millions of people around the world. The Sam Altman-run ChatGPT assist with a variety of needs, whether it is generating text, solving difficult questions, or handling tasks related to images. Its rising popularity is also reflected in the Google Play Store, where it has reached 500 million downloads, received over 25.9 million reviews, and holds a 4.5-star rating.

Kuku TV (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

Kuku TV

Kuku TV, created by the makers of Kuku FM, is a video streaming app for smartphone users in India. The platform offers premium HD content in a vertical format, featuring everything from quick short clips to full-length shows and movies. Its growing reach is reflected on the Google Play Store, where it has earned a 4.4-star rating, over 5,82,000 reviews, and more than 50 million downloads.

Meesho Logo (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Meesho

Meesho is one of the popular shopping app in India that offers products for men, women, and children in a wide range of categories. One of its key highlights is the reselling option, allowing users to share items within their networks and earn from sales. Its presence is clear on the Google Play Store, where it holds a 4.4-star rating, backed by over 5.22 million reviews and more than 500 million downloads. Tecno Pova Slim 5G Launch Date in India on September 4; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Seekho App (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

Seekho

Seekho is an edutainment OTT platform that combines educational content with entertainment to make the learning process enjoyable and engaging. On the Google Play Store, Seekho has built a strong presence with a 4.5-star rating, nearly 9,79,000 reviews, and over 100 million downloads. The app offers access to over 10,000 video courses in Hindi, covering subjects like technology, business, finance, and more. Its lessons are created by a network of more than 250 educators, popularly called Seekho Gurus.

Perplexity AI Logo (Photo Credits: X/@perplexity_ai)

Perplexity

Perplexity is an AI-driven search engine to provide users with clear, conversational answers backed by trusted sources. The platform is led by Aravind Srinivas, which integrates advanced AI models, including OpenAI’s GPT and Anthropic’s Claude, to deliver accurate and reliable results. Its popularity is visible on the Google Play Store, where it holds a 4.4-star rating, around 1 million reviews, and has surpassed 10 million downloads.

