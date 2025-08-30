Tecno Pova Slim 5G to launch in India on September 4, 2025. The company has teased it as "World’s Slimmest 5G Smartphone.” As per reports, the Pova Slim 5G may come with a 5.75mm of thickness. The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.78-inch OLED display, which may offer up to 144Hz refresh rate. It will likely feature the Ella AI smart assistant, and it is rumoured to come with a 50MP main rear camera. Tecno Pova Slim 5G is also expected to feature a 5,200 mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series Launch on September 4; Check Expected Price and Specifications of Upcoming Fan Edition Smartphone.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G Launch Date

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)