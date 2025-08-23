New Delhi, August 23: Google Play Store is the market place for Android users to download and explore digital content. It offers millions of apps, games, and more tools in one place. Play Store is available in over 190 countries and the platform covers many categories like education, entertainment, shopping, and gaming. For anyone using an Android device, Google Play makes it easy to find and install what they need, whether it is for learning, fun, or daily use.

Google Play organises its content into sections like Top Free, Top Grossing, and Top Paid. These rankings update frequently based on downloads and user engagement to find trending apps each week. In the previous week, the Top Free Apps included Crafto, ChatGPT, Kuku TV, Seekho, and mAst Lite Video Editor & Maker. For this week, the list of Top free app features ChatGPT, Kuku TV, Perplexity, Seekho, and Meesho. Veo 3 New Update: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Announces AI Video Platform Free for All Users for Limited Period; Check Details.

ChatGPT (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

ChatGPT

ChatGPT, the AI chatbot created by Sam Altman’s OpenAI, is used by millions of people worldwide. Many rely on it for getting help in writing, answering questions, and handling image-based tasks. Its popularity is clear on the Play Store, where it comes with over 500 million downloads, backed by 25.3 million reviews and 4.5-star rating.

Kuku TV (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

Kuku TV

Kuku TV is a video streaming app made for smartphone users in India. It is developed by the team behind Kuku FM. The platform delivers premium HD content in vertical format, ranging from quick short videos to full-length shows and movies. Its popularity is reflected on the Google Play Store, where it has earned a 4.4-star rating, gained over 5,31,000 reviews, and crossed 50 million downloads. Kuku TV is quickly establishing itself as a preferred entertainment choice for mobile viewers with a steady rise in engagement.

Perplexity AI Logo (Photo Credits: X/@perplexity_ai)

Perplexity

Perplexity is an AI-powered search engine, where users can ask a question and receive clear, conversational answers supported by reliable sources. Aravind Srinivas-run platform combines advanced AI models from OpenAI’s GPT and Anthropic’s Claude. On the Google Play Store, Perplexity has earned a 4.5-star rating, has received 9,80,000 reviews, and achieved over 10 million downloads.

Seekho App (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

Seekho

Seekho is an edutainment OTT platform that combines education with entertainment to make education more fun and interactive. On the Google Play Store, it holds a 4.5-star rating, backed by 9,61,000 reviews and over 100 million downloads. The app offers access to a wide library of more than 10,000 video courses in Hindi, covering subjects like Technology, Business, Finance, and more. Its content is powered by a community of 250+ educators, popularly known as Seekho Gurus, who create lessons for learners across different fields. Perplexity App Update: CEO Aravind Srinivas Announces Roll Out of New iOS Version With Improved Design and Enhanced Features.

Meesho (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Meesho

Meesho is a shopping app in India that offers products to men, women, and children with a wide variety of products. It has a reselling feature, which lets its users to share products within their social circles and earn money through sales. The app has built a considerable presence on the Google Play Store. It has a 4.4-star rating, more than 5.2 million reviews, and over 500 million downloads, reflecting its user base and popularity in the online shopping industry.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2025 06:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).