Mumbai, September 6: Google Play Store is a one-stop platform where Android users can access millions of applications according to their needs. It was previously known as 'the Android Market'. It is a digital marketplace where customers can explore apps related to music, games, books, productivity, camera, entertainment and more. As per an estimate, there were around 3 million (around 30 lakh) applications on the Google Play Store.

All Android users can freely access the Google Play Store and download applications that are free and paid. Google Play adjusts the most downloaded free application in its Top Free section. This week, the platform has ranked apps like ChatGPT, Kuku TV, Seekho, Meesho and Perplexity among others as a part of Google Play Store Top Free Apps List. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing ‘Channel Quiz’ Feature for Admins To Engage Audience With Open-Ended Questions.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT is the most downloaded free app in the top free section and the number one app in the Productivity section. OpenAI's ChatGPT is a useful AI tool that helps users with their daily tasks. It offers aggregated information, summaries and solutions to any question related to any field. It has a 4.5-star rating on the Google Play Store and 50 crore total downloads. Also, a total of 2.65 crore users provided a review of the app.

Kuku TV

When it comes to the entertainment section, Kuku TV is the most downloaded application. However, when it comes to the Google Play Store Top Free Apps List, it is the second most downloaded free app. It provides vertical entertainment, meaning the users do not have to tilt their devices to watch any shows. It has over 10 crore downloads, 6.18 lakh reviews and a 4.4-star rating overall on Google Play Store.

Seekho

Seekho has become the number one application in the education category and third in the Top Free list. The platform offers more than 10,000 courses on 10 broader categories designed by 250+ Seekho Gurus. It is an edutainment app that offers courses in Hindi. With over 10 crore downloads and 9.98 lakh reviews, Seekho has a 4.5-star rating on Google Play Store.

Meesho

Meesho has gained popularity in a short span of time due to its affordable price rates on various products. It is an e-commerce platform that allows users, including males, females and Kids, to buy items such as clothes, footwear, accessories, electronics items and more. It has gained a 4.4-star rating, 50 crore downloads and 52.4 lakh reviews. It is the fourth app in our Google Play Store Top Free Apps List. Apple Sales in India Hit Record USD 9 Billion in FY25, Up 13% Amid Rising Consumer Demand: Report.

Perplexity

Perplexity has slowly started picking up the AI race and has begun offering allied products and services to enhance the users' experience in searching and finding information. It is the second-best top free productivity app and the fifth most downloaded app in our Google Play Store Top Free Apps List. It offers the latest information on any topic, leveraging the power of AI models. It has 10.3 lakh reviews, a 4.4-star rating and over 1 crore downloads.

