New Delhi, October 18: Google Play Store has become the go-to place for Android users to discover apps, games, movies, books, and more. From games to productivity apps, it allows users to search and download what they need. Feedback through ratings and reviews helps users to make better choices, while Google’s built-in safety checks ensure secure downloads. The Google Play offers a reliable way to explore and enjoy digital content on Android devices.

The platform’s wide global presence highlights its role in connecting people with useful and productive apps. In the Play Store, apps are grouped under categories like Top Free, Top Paid, and Top Grossing. It allows users to find what is trending and explore new options that match their preferences. Last week, the top free apps on the Google Play Store included Arattai, ChatGPT, Perplexity, Kuku TV, and Meesho. However, the rankings have changed slightly this week. This week, Perplexity, ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Meesho, and Kuku TV are among the most downloaded free apps on the platform. Perplexity New Feature Update: Aravind Srinivas-Run AI Platform Introduces Language Learning Feature on iOS and Web, Coming Soon to Android.

Perplexity AI Logo (Photo Credits: X/@perplexity_ai)

Perplexity

Perplexity AI on the Google Play Store has earned a rating of over 4.1 stars from more than 1.18 million reviews and has crossed 50 million downloads. The AI-based search assistant provides detailed, conversational answers with citations, allowing users to confirm facts quickly. Perplexity’s Pro Search feature offers an enhanced AI-powered search experience. It helps users to explore deeper into topics and discover new information with clarity.

ChatGPT (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

ChatGPT

The ChatGPT app by OpenAI will help users with a variety of daily tasks through conversational interactions. Users can ask questions and get detailed follow-ups, generate ideas, or seek explanations on different topics. ChatGPT functions like a personal digital assistant that communicates in a natural, human-like manner. It can answer queries, analyse text, and assist with writing or brainstorming. On the Google Play Store, the app holds a 4.5-star rating, backed by over 29.9 million reviews and more than 500 million downloads, making it one of the most widely used AI assistants across the globe.

Google Gemini (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Google Gemini

Google Gemini allows users to have natural conversations, ask follow-up questions, and receive detailed responses. Integrated with Google services like Gmail, Maps, Calendar, YouTube, and Photos, it helps to streamline daily activities and improve productivity. On the Google Play Store, the app has a 4.3-star rating with over 18.7 million reviews and more than 500 million downloads. Gemini can create images and videos using Google’s advanced Nano-Banana model.

Meesho Logo (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Meesho

Meesho is a widely used shopping platform in India that provides a broad selection of products for men, women, and kids across multiple categories. It also features a reselling option, which lets users to share products within their circles and earn a profit from successful sales. On the Google Play Store, Meesho has achieved a 4.4-star rating, supported by over 5.36 million reviews and more than 500 million downloads. iQOO 15 Launch in India Confirmed on November 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Kuku TV (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

Kuku TV

Kuku TV is developed by the team behind Kuku FM. It is an Indian video streaming app for smartphones. The app provides high-quality HD content in a vertical format, ranging from short clips to full-length series and movies. In the Google Play Store, it has received a 4.2-star rating from over 6,99,000 reviews and surpassed 100 million downloads.

