Mumbai, October 28: Elon Musk's xAI recently launched Grokipedia, a free encyclopaedia website to rival Wikipedia. After a delayed release, Grokipedia v0.1 is live on the internet and accessible via the grokipedia.com URL. Amid this, a report claimed that Grokipedia copied pages from Wikipedia, noting that the similarity was hard to miss and went “deeper”. The report highlighted that the user interface, pages, and almost everything else about Elon Musk's encyclopaedia platform closely resembled Wikipedia.

Grokipedia has been released in beta and is currently available with a basic user interface. The main page offers limited functionality. It displays “Grokipedia v0.1” at the top, followed by a large search bar. In the top right-hand corner, the website provides options to change the page theme with three choices – Light, Dark, and System. It also includes a “Login” option for users who wish to stay connected with the website. Grokipedia currently hosts “8,85,279” articles in its early phase. Elon Musk’s X To Display ‘Country’ or ‘Region’ of Users, Upcoming Feature To Help Eliminate Bots and Boost Trust on Platform: Reports.

Grokipedia Copied Pages from Wikipedia

According to a report by The Verge, Elon Musk’s Grokipedia was launched with a basic UI and without the option for users to edit pages, unlike Wikipedia. The report mentioned that the prominent edit button appeared on only a few pages and, when clicked, the edits were completed without showing who made them.

The report criticised Grokipedia for using the Grok AI chatbot to fact-check information, as the artificial intelligence reportedly often picked up “false facts”. The Verge opened the page about Elon Musk and began a comparison, stating that the page “cribbed” information from Wikipedia. Furthermore, the MacBook Air page displayed a disclaimer at the bottom reading, “The content is adapted from Wikipedia, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 License.” We found the same while checking the article.

It also highlighted that the same message appeared on various other pages, including “PlayStation 5” and “Lincoln Mark III”, which were said to be word-for-word identical to Wikipedia. The report noted that not all articles on Elon Musk’s Grokipedia were copied from Wikipedia; however, some were considered controversial. In response to the criticism, Wikipedia spokesperson Lauren Dickinson said, “Even Grokipedia needs Wikipedia to exist.” He added that Wikipedia has been online since 2001 and that the platform’s knowledge will always remain “human”. He further emphasised that Wikipedia is a “non-profit” platform with “no ads” and “no data-selling”. Google Beam: Google Partners With USO Centre in US To Bring AI-Powered 3D Video Platform Helping Military Members Connect With Their Families, Global Rollout Next Year.

Since Grokipedia v0.1 is still in its early phase, it is expected that some of the identified issues will be addressed in future updates, aiming to provide users with a more original experience rather than rewriting, copying, or adapting articles from Wikipedia.

