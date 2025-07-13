Santa Clara, July 13: Intel is expected to implement layoffs around mid-July 2025. The upcoming Intel layoffs will reportedly affect 4,000 employees working in the United States. The job cuts will be part of Intel's ongoing restructuring efforts under the new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan. The US-based chip giant has been struggling financially and facing intense competition from other companies like NVIDIA and ARM regarding affordable chips and AI advancements.

Intel layoffs are expected to help the company streamline its operations, reduce costs, and achieve its future goals. In the United States, the employees working in Oregon will be affected mainly by the workforce reduction move. The company-wide job elimination under the leadership of Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan may be the most significant tech layoffs in the history of Oregon. Layoffs Without Warning: CEO of 4-Year-Old Indian Startup Informs Employees About Company Shutting Down in Urgent All-Hands Meeting, Lays Off 19 Employees; Know Why.

Intel Layoffs Continue to Affect More Roles in Mid-July 2025

Oregon has around 20,000 Intel employees, and reports said that nearly 2,400 of them will be impacted by the layoffs. Not only Oregon but many other states in the US will be affected by Intel layoffs, including Arizona, Texas and California. According to a report published by ET Now, Intel will lay off 1,500 employees at the Ronler Acres campus located in Hillsboro, which has been the company's key research and development hub.

The report highlighted the move aligning with Intel's shifting focus and financial constraints amid the changing semiconductor industry. The Intel layoffs in Oregon would affect the overall economy and the US state. It mentioned that the semiconductor jobs in the state have an average salary payout of USD 1,80,000. It further emphasised that the move would affect the state's consumer spending habits and tax revenues. Microsoft Layoffs 2025: Satya Nadella-Led Tech Giant Urges Remaining Employees To Learn AI After Cutting Thousands of Jobs, Says Performance Evaluation Will Depend on AI Skills.

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, amid the company's restructuring to stay on top, reportedly told employees last week, "20-30 years ago, we were really a leader." Tan said that in the present situation, the company was not even among the top 10 semiconductor companies.

