As more people purchase online, the likelihood of obtaining counterfeit goods grows. How can QR codes help eradicate this issue and recoup the profit loss that legitimate enterprises are currently experiencing due to the 50 percent off deals made by counterfeit product sellers?

With many people seeking alternative ways to purchase things for personal and business purposes, physical shopping gave way to shopping online. However, as internet shopping becomes more comfortable for customers, the risks of selling counterfeit products grow.

Trading counterfeit items on the world’s highest online shopping websites are one of the challenges that internet shopping poses to lawful small and large enterprises.

Businesses use a variety of technology product verification procedures to combat the prevalent sale of fake items online. One of the sophisticated techniques they are considering is using a QR code generator to make a QR code for their product verification system.

Why Do You Need To Employ QR Codes In Your Product Verification Procedures?

Quick Response (QR) codes have evolved into an essential wireless communication technology tool for users to scan and acquire data for various purposes. With the outbreak kicking off the usage of QR codes to assure social distancing and contactless engagements between individuals, consumer awareness of these codes has grown to 11 million residential owners in the United States in the middle of 2020.

Due to their increased use during the COVID-19 outbreak, incorporating them into deploying a failsafe product verification procedure can bring three significant benefits to enterprises and their consumers.

Allows Customers Better Access To The Verification Site

Because most product authentication systems require users to protect the item's serial numbers before visiting the brand's product verification site, some customers have difficulty authenticating the goods they have recently purchased.

Many companies lose track of the items they have sold due to the multi-step product authentication process. On the other hand, consumers will only need to scan the QR code to be sent to the item verification landing page and complete the required procedure to determine its one-time product verification procedure.

It Is Simple To Build And Implement.

With today's technology integrations, it's easier to arrange and create product verification prompts with QR codes than with traditional authentication mechanisms. Businesses will no longer need to individually create QR codes thanks to the accessibility of producing a bulk QR code for their products.

Provides One-Of-A-Kind QR Code Designs

QR codes do not hold the same graphics. The images of the QR codes will be unique from each other, especially if the item's serial number is attached. As a result, counterfeiters will have difficulty reproducing the product verification QR code.

How can you make a QR code for mass product authentication?

Go online and sign up for a QR code generator with logo website.

When choosing a QR code generator, you must first ensure that the QR code maker can generate high-quality QR codes and protect your data from malware assaults.

Navigate to the Bulk QR tab and save the CSV template file.

To save time, instead of individually producing one QR code at a time, go to the bulk QR page and download the CSV template to use as a reference when inserting bulk QR code content.

Create a CSV file containing serial numbers for your product verification site.

To simply build robust product authentication QR codes, first produce a CSV file of your goods that includes the verification site and unique product classification. When you're done, proceed by uploading the file.

Make your QR code

Continue creating QR codes in bulk after ensuring that the QR code generator's CSV file you uploaded is legitimate and recognized. Choose between creating static or dynamic QR codes.

Customize your QR code layout and test it to ensure it works.

You can customize your QR code design by using one of the templates offered by the QR code maker or by creating your own by selecting from an array of styles, colors, and eye shapes. In addition, you can make a call to action and attach your logo to make your QR code appear more presentable.

Save as an SVG file and attach it to your product packing.

Because you will be inserting these codes in product packaging, downloading your QR codes is suggested to keep the image quality of the QR code even after it has been shrunk to the proper size.

Conclusion:

Counterfeiting is one of the chief factors that legitimate enterprises make losses in the business world. As fake products outsell real ones, the availability of safe and high-quality commodities decreases.

As a result, genuine business owners are integrating QR codes to render product verification convenient for the consumers while also ensuring a protected and rigid product verification system process.