Rohan Verma, Director of MapmyIndia, has agreed to integrate the Mappls app for navigation support on Zoho's Arattai app. He responded to a user who suggested that both India-made (Swadeshi) apps should collaborate to offer a better experience for users while boosting the usage of both platforms. Verma said, “For users, this would mean super easy and precise sharing of a location’s exact doorstep and address details, unlike other apps or maps where the location pin often ends up on a back road, the other side of the road, or lacks detailed address information.” The MapmyIndia Director added that it would be “extra special to have Arattai embed it”; however, he also mentioned that any app developer could do so by integrating the Mappls API and SDKs. X Bot Purge: Elon Musk’s Platform Bans 1.7 Million Bots Engaged in Reply Spam, Working on DM Spam Next.

We Would Be Happy to See Mappls Integrated With Arattai App: Rohan Verma

We would be happy to make this happen! Any app developer can do so by embedding Mappls APIs and SDKs - read more at https://t.co/QuHlsg5FKD. And it will be extra special to have Arattai embed it. For users this would mean super easy and exact sharing of location’s front doorstep… https://t.co/EO5vx7XPIH — Rohan Verma (@_rohanverma) October 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Rohan Verma X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

