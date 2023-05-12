Delhi, May 12: Last year, Infinix launched the X3 series of smart TVs in the Indian market. Now, it is offering a new X3IN series of Android Smart TVs in India. The highlight of the Android TVs is Anti-Blue Ray Technology. You can choose from two options - 32-inch and 43-inch variants.

Both Infinix 32X3IN and 43X3IN are powered by a Quad-core MediaTek processor,1GB RAM, and 8GB internal storage. The company has added EPIC engine to offer vibrant picture quality.

The Infinix 32X3IN 32-inch TV comes with HD resolution (1366 x 768 pixels), 250-nits brightness, MEMC, HDR, and HLG. On the other hand, the Infinix 43X3IN 43-ich TV comes with Full-HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels).

Both Infinix X3IN smart TVs run Android 11 with built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, and Google Play Store. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x HDMI, USB 2.0 x 2, Ethernet, and Mini AV.

Additional features include 20W box speakers and Dolby Audio. The Bluetooth-enabled compact remote comes with HOT keys and a microphone. It also features dedicated keys for Google Assistant, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube & Google Play.

Infinix X3IN 32-inch HD and 43-inch FHD Price

The Infinix X3 IN Android smart TV series is priced at Rs 9,799 and Rs 16,999 for the 32X3IN and 43X3IN models, respectively. Sales will start on May 18th via Flipkart.

