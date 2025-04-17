Mumbai, April 17: Infosys, one of India’s top IT companies, on Thursday reported a 11.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4 FY25) to Rs 7,033 crore, compared to Rs 7,969 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, Infosys' revenue rose by nearly 8 per cent YoY to Rs 40,925 crore as compared to Rs 37,923 crore in a year-ago period. The company reported an operating margin of 21 per cent, slightly lower than the 21.3 percent margin in the previous quarter but up from 20.1 percent in the same quarter a year ago. Wipro Q4 Result 2025: Tech Giant Reports 6.4% Increase in Net Profit at INR 3,569.6 Crore, Revenue Grows 1.3% YoY.

Infosys also announced a final dividend of Rs 22 per equity share for FY25. The record date for dividend payment and the Annual General Meeting (AGM) has been set as May 30. The dividend will be paid on June 30. “The company's board of directors decided on the dividend payout and fix the record date along with the results. Recommended a final dividend of Rs 22 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31,” the company said in its exchange filing.

“The record date for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting and payment of final dividend is May 30. The dividend will be paid on June 30," it added in its filing. Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said the company had built a resilient organisation, crediting its performance to client trust and employee dedication.

He added that Infosys’ strength in AI, cloud, and digital solutions, along with cost efficiency and automation, positions it well for future client needs. "Our depth in AI, cloud and digital and strength in cost efficiency, automation, and consolidation position us well for the needs of our clients", Parekh added.

The company gave its revenue growth guidance for the next financial year (FY26) at 0 to 3 per cent in constant currency terms. Operating margin for the year is expected to remain between 20 to 22 per cent. “The Q4 profit fall indicates that challenges remain, especially amid global economic uncertainties and the impact of US tariff moves on the IT sector,” experts mentioned. NVIDIA US Investment: Jensen Huang-Run Chip Giant To Build AI Supercomputers in US for First Time, Announces USD 500 Billion Investment Plan in Country.

Infosys shares opened at Rs 1,404.85 on Thursday and fell to an intra-day low of Rs 1,378.60 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). However, the stock recovered later in the day and closed at Rs 1,428.10, up 1.07 per cent. Infosys shares have declined nearly 25 per cent so far in 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2025 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).