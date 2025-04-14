NVIDIA announced that its AI supercomputers will be built entirely in the US for the first time. The chip giant said it was working with the leading manufacturing partners to design and build factories in the country. With this, NVIDIA has pledged to invest USD 500 billion in the United States for the next four years to produce AI tools. Jensen Huang-run company said it would build an AI infrastructure with a massive investment. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Invites Security Researchers Who Can Hack Starlink for Potential Security Issues, Offers Up to USD 25,000.

NVIDIA to Build AI Supercomputers in US, Invest USD 500 Billion

NEWS: For the first time, NVIDIA’s AI supercomputers will be built entirely in the U.S. — working with leading manufacturing partners to design and build factories. Production has also started for NVIDIA Blackwell chips at TSMC’s chip plants in Arizona.https://t.co/ai9f6BMesH — NVIDIA Newsroom (@nvidianewsroom) April 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)