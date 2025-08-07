New Delhi, August 7: Instagram is getting a new update with new features to make the platform more personal and social. Meta is bringing features like reposting, a new location-sharing option with Instagram map and a "Friends" tab on Insta Reels. The Instagram repost will let you share public posts or Reels you enjoy with your followers. Instagram also lets you share your location with chosen friends through its updated map tool. A new "Friends" section on Reels will show what your close ones are liking, commenting on, or reposting.

These Instagram features will help its users to discover what’s trending in their circle and will likely make it easier to start conversations around shared interests. In a blog post Meta said, "we’re launching several new ways to help you better connect with your friends on Instagram. Now, with reposts, the map, and the “Friends” tab in Reels, it’s easier for you and your friends to stay in touch through the content you’re enjoying on Instagram." GPT-5 Release Date Revealed: Flowith Says OpenAI’s Next AI Model to Launch on August 7, 2025.

Instagram Repost Feature

Instagram’s new repost feature will allow users to share public Reels and posts with their followers and friends. These reposts will appear in followers and friends feeds and will be in a separate profile tab for quick access. Creators keep credit for their original content, and when reposted, their work can reach new audiences even those who don’t follow them. It will give more visibility and potential reach.

Instagram Introduces ‘Friends’ Tab to Reels

Instagram is introducing a new "Friends" tab in Reels for letting its users to explore public content their friends have interacted with or recommendations from Blends. It can offer a more personal viewing experience by showing Reels your close circle is engaging with. Instagram is also adding more control to the Friends tab, for users to choose what they want others to see. You can now hide your own likes and comments on Reels, and even mute activity updates from certain people you follow. To view the Friends tab, tap “Friends” at the top of the Reels section. If you want to switch back to the regular Reels feed, tap the “Reels” tab again. Meta said, "We started rolling Friends out earlier this year, and are now excited to launch it globally." Grok Imagine Usage Growing Around 50% per Day, Grok AI Companions Ani and Valentine Also on Rise: Elon Musk.

Instagram Map

Instagram has introduced a new map feature that will let users to share their last active location with selected friends, but only if they choose to opt in. The feature is currently rolling out in the US, with plans to expand to other countries in the near future. Users will have full control over who sees their location, whether it is close friends, specific people, or no one at all. You can also view posts from friends and creators in different locations. Location updates only when the app is active, and sharing can be turned off anytime. The map is accessible from the top of the DM inbox.

