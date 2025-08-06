Elon Musk shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 6, 2025, and highlighted the growth of xAI’s Grok Imagine. He stated that Grok Imagine usage is increasing by approximately 50% per day. The AI tool, which combines image and audio generation, has been gaining popularity among its users. He described the trend as “Hyperviral.” Musk also noted that, “Major improvements have been made to get Imagine audio to be passable. Epic audio will take a few more weeks.” Musk also shared that xAI’s Grok AI companions Ani and Valentine are also growing fast. Grok Imagine ‘Spicy’ Mode Enables NSFW Content: Elon Musk-Run xAI’s New AI Tool Lets Users Create Sexually Explicit Images and Videos.

Grok Imagine Grows Around 50% per Day and Ani, Valentine AI Companion Also Rising

Grok Imagine usage is growing by ~50% per day. Hyperviral. @a and @v growing fast too. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2025

