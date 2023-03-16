New Delhi, March 16 : Homegrown smartphone maker Lava launched its new Yuva 2 Pro last month. This new entry-level smartphone is aimed to offer premium-like user experience and style to the first-time and budget mobile phone buyers of the country. In fact, its design looks very similar to the design of the iPhone 14 Pro.

This affordable entry-level Indian phone was available for purchase only in the offline stores and through Lava India's online store. However, the phone is now available on Amazon India, and can be bought at under Rs 500 by clubbing all offers. Let’s find out how. Moto G73 5G Launched in India With Impressive Specs and Features and Affordable Pricing; Checkout Key Details Here.

Lava Yuva 2 Pro - Price :

The Lava Yuva 2 Pro is available in three premium-looking colour shades of Glass Lavender, Glass Green and Glass White, and is priced at Rs 7,999 for its single 4GB+64GB variant. However, now on Amazon you can avail some very alluring offers, which can potentially bring down the price of the device to just Rs 499. itel P40 Smartphone Launched With Large 6000 mAh Battery and Small Price Tag; Find Details Here.

Lava Yuva 2 Pro - Amazon Offers :

You can club the several cashback and bank offers on Amazon along with the exchange offer to really slash the price of the Lava Yuva 2 Pro smartphone. According to the e-commerce site, exchange benefits of up to Rs 7,500 can be availed, which essentially means that you can buy this device for less than Rs 500, but of course it depends on the make and model of the exchange device.

Lava Yuva 2 Pro - Specifications :

The Lava Yuva 2 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It supports virtual RAM feature and its 4 GB RAM can be expanded by another 3GB. The phone gets powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 processor, while it runs on Android 12 OS.

The Lava Yuva 2 Pro offers a triple camera setup on its back panel that features a primary 13MP lens teamed with two VGA snappers. The phone packs in a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support via a Type-C port.

