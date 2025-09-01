New Delhi, September 1: Samsung has revealed that it will host its next Galaxy event on September 4, 2025, where the company will launch the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE alongside the Galaxy Tab S11 series. Ahead of the launch, pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 are already live in India. Interested buyers can reserve their device by paying a token amount of INR 1,000, which will be deducted from the final purchase price.

The smartphone may come with a thickness of 7.8mm, which is said to weigh around 190 gm. Samsung will reveal the official price of the Galaxy S25 FE at its upcoming launch event. Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE price in India for the 128GB variant may be around INR 57,000, while the 256GB version could be launched at a price of around INR 62,000. POVA Slim 5G Launch Set on September 4, 2025 in India; Check Rumoured Specifications and Features of TECNO’s Upcoming Premium Segment Smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to arrive with a 4,900mAh battery supported by 45W fast charging capability. The device may include a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection for durability. The smartphone is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup, which may feature a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, while the front camera could include a 12MP lens. OnePlus Pad 3 Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know All About Latest OnePlus Tablet Launched in India.

The smartphone is tipped to run on the Exynos 2400 chipset and may launch in two storage variants, which will likely be 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The Galaxy S25 FE might run on One UI 8 based on Android 16. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is said to offer an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2025 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).