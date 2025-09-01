POVA Slim 5G will be launched in India on September 4, 2025. The upcoming smartphone is expected to launch with a 6.78-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It will reportedly be a premium smartphone from TECNO company that is expected to feature a 5,200mAh battery, likely with fast-charging support, and a 50MP primary camera. POVA Slim 5G may allow no network communication as well. POVA Slim 5G price in India is expected to be INR 69,990, as per reports. OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R Specifications and Features Leaked Ahead of Launch in 2026; Check Details Here.

TECNO POVA Slim 5G Set to Launch on September 4, 2025 in India

