New Delhi, August 13: Apple is reportedly getting ready to launch the iPhone 17 series in early September 2025. The iPhone 17 lineup is said to feature four models, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to be the slimmest iPhone ever made with a thickness of around 5.5mm. While the company has not officially confirmed the iPhone 17 series launch date, reports hint that the event could take place on September 9.

The new iPhone series is said to bring design changes, especially in the Pro and Pro Max models, which might feature a redesigned rear camera layout and a repositioned Apple logo. Reports suggest the standard iPhone 17 could retain the design of its predecessor, while the Pro Max may use a titanium body, and other models could have aluminium frames. POCO M7 Plus 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know All About Latest POCO Smartphone Launched in India.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Chipset and Camera Specifications (Expected)

As per reports, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are expected to feature the standard A19 chip, while the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max could be powered by the A19 Pro chip. The iPhone 17 may feature a dual rear camera setup with a 48MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 24MP front camera. The iPhone 17 Air is tipped to include a single 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front camera. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are rumoured to offer a triple 48MP rear camera setup with a main sensor, an ultra-wide sensor, and a periscope telephoto lens, paired with a 24MP front camera. Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold To Launch on August 21, 2025 in India; Check Expected Prices, Key Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

Reports suggest that the standard iPhone 17 is expected to be priced close to INR 89,900, while the iPhone 17 Air could launch at a price of around INR 99,900. iPhone 17 Pro might be introduced at around INR 1,39,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max is said to carry a higher price tag, possibly near INR 1,64,900.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2025 06:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).