Cupertino, July 31: Apple will launch its next innovative iPhone 17 series around the second week of September 2025. The upcoming iPhone 17 lineup will include four models this year, and the fifth will debut in 2026. They include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air. All these models will likely be introduced this year. The Air variant is rumoured to be a new member in the family, marking the discontinuation of the iPhone 17 Plus variant.

When it comes to the design, after several rumours claimed that iPhone 17 Pro series models would get a rectangular-shaped bump on the rear around the triangularly aligned cameras, a photo was leaked showing minor changes in the design. However, the leaked photos cannot be considered until the official announcement from Apple in September. Check out the leaks so far about the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup. Infinix GT 30 5G Plus Teased With Gamer-Centric Design and Triggers, Likely To Launch Soon in India; Check Details.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Specifications and Features

The iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India is expected to start at INR 1,64,900, higher than the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which started at INR 1,44,900. The upcoming model may offer a 5,000mAh equivalent battery, a 48MP primary, a 48MP wide-angle, and a 48MP telephoto camera, likely with 8x optical zoom. It may also have a 24MP selfie camera. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to launch with a a 6.9-inch 120Hz ProMotion display and an A19 chipset.

iPhone 17 Pro Price, Specifications and Features

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to have the same design, with a triple camera setup on the rear, but a smaller display, a 6.3-inch ProMotion size, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 3,600mAh equivalent battery. The device is rumoured to come with an A19 Pro chipset. It will likely have 48MP+12MP+48MP rear cameras and a 24MP selfie camera. The iPhone 17 Pro price in India could start at INR 1,39,900.

iPhone 17 Air Price, Specifications and Features

iPhone 1 Air price in India is expected to be INR 99,900, according to some reports. However, some suggest it could be priced around INR 1,20,000. It may come with an A19 chipset, have a 2,800mAh equivalent battery and a single 48MP rear camera. It could come with a 24MP front-facing camera. It is expected to come with a 6.7-inch ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

iPhone 17 Price, Specifications and Features

The base variant could be priced at INR 89,900 and offer an A18 or A19 chipset. It may come with the same 120Hz ProMotion display in a 6.3-inch size. It may get a 3,600mAh equivalent battery and offer 48MP+12MP dual rear cameras and a 12MP selfie camera. Vivo T4R 5G Launched in India Featuring MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, 5,700mAh Battery; Check Price of Each Variant, Sale Date, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Series International Prices

Reports suggested the devices could get a USD 50 price hike in the international market. This would likely make the effective prices of each model the following: iPhone 17 could be launched at USD 849, and iPhone 17 Air may come at USD 949 pricing. The iPhone 17 Pro may be launched at USD 1,049, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max price in the international market could go up to USD 1,249.

