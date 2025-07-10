Mumbai, July 10: The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 event introduced Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE foldable smartphones. The company also introduced its new premium smartwatches, including Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, in India at a starting price of INR 32,999. The Galaxy Watch 8 series comes with an elegant design and top features and specifications. It also comes with AI integration.

Samsung has introduced various versions of the Galaxy Watch 8 lineup at different prices, offering Bluetooth and LTE support. The smartwatches,available in single shades, are available to pre-order in India. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series comes with various health-related features and also offers the classic round-shaped watch display. Apple Vision Pro 2nd-Gen Model May Launch Later This Year With M4 Chip, Improved Comfort and AI Features; Check Details.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Prices

Samsung has launched its Galaxy Watch 8 model in four versions. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 40mm BT starts at INR 32,999, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 40mm LTE price is INR 36,999. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 44mm BT version is sold at INR 35,999, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 44mm LTE version costs INR 39,999. These models are available in graphite and silver shades.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is introduced in two variants. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic 47mm BT version costs INR 46,999, and the price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic 47mm LTE is INR 50,999. The smartwatches will be generally available from July 25, 2025.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Specifications and Features

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 comes with a 3nm Exynos W100 five-core processor and has 2GB of memory and 32GB of storage. The 44mm variant has a 435mAh battery, and the 40mm variant gets a smaller 325mAh battery with fast-charging and WPC-based wireless charging support. It comes with Wear OS 6 and runs on One UI 8. The 44mm variant has a 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display, and the 40mm variant gets a 1.34-inch Super AMOLED display. It has Bluetooth 5.3 version, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, LTE support and 5ATM+IP68 and MIL-STD-810H certification. Vivo X200 FE Launch in India on July 14, 2025 With 6.31-inch Flat Screen, 6,500mAh Battery; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic has the same processor but offers 64 GB of internal storage with 2GB of memory. It has a 445mAh battery and a 1.34-inch Super AMOLED display. It also has the same Bluetooth 5.3 version, Wi-Fi support, and protection ratings. Both editions of the smartwatches are compatible with smartphones running Android 12 or above.

