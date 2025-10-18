Realme GT 8 series will launch in China on October 21, 2025. The series is said to include Realme GT 8 and Realme GT 8 Pro models. The upcoming GT 8 Pro will include a removable rear camera module. Ahead of the launch, a tipster (@Gadgetsdata) has tipped specifications and features of the Realme GT 8 Pro. The smartphone may come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a 2K 144Hz LTPO+ display. It will likely feature a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 200MP periscope lens. It could also offer a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launch Timeline Tipped, Likely To Release Soon; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

Realme GT 8 Pro Specs

realme GT 8 Pro confirmed specs : ✅ 2K 144Hz flat LTPO OLED, BOE Q10+ panel ✅ 7000mAh🔋120W⚡50W wireless ✅ 50MP LYT700, anti-glare lens + 50MP JN5 UW + 200MP HP5 3x periscope, telemacro ✅ Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 ✅ Ultrasonic FS, USB 3.2, IP69, interchangeable 📸 module pic.twitter.com/Djnd0qVvLQ — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) October 18, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

