Mumbai, October 5: iQOO is expected to launch new smartphones this year with improved performance, design, and features. As per a new source, the Chinese company may introduce iQOO Neo 11 alongside iQOO 15 in October 2025. Ahead of the launch, several new details have been confirmed for these devices.

This year, many devices are expected to launch in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and Snapdragon 8 Elite processors, such as the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R. Other devices could include the Realme GT 8 Pro and Realme GT 8 with similar processors. Moto G06 Power Launch With 50MP Quad Pixel Camera on October 7, 2025; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

iQOO Neo 11 Price, Specifications and Features (Leaked)

iQOO Neo 11, as per a report by Gizmochina, is expected to come with an OLED flat display with 2K resolution and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The report further mentioned that the device would be powered by last year’s flagship processor, Snapdragon 8 Elite. iQOO Neo 11 will reportedly launch with a massive 7,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging through wire.

It will likely offer better gaming performance and feature the same Monster Supercore Engine available in the upcoming iQOO 15 flagship smartphone. The report said that it would offer stable performance while gaming and smooth frame rates. The device could come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. iQOO Neo 11’s price in China could be around CNY 2,500 (around INR 31,000).

iQOO 15 Price, Specifications and Features (Leaked)

The iQOO 15 is confirmed to launch in India with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The details of the device, including specifications, features, and design, have yet to be revealed by the company. However, reports said that the launch will take place in October. Gizmochina said that iQOO Neo 11 would launch in India next month, as the company has not made any announcement for it. Moto G35 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About New 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India Today.

iQOO 15 is expected to launch in India with a 6.85-inch 144Hz AMOLED QHD display offering 2,600 nits of peak brightness. The device could feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, a USB-C port with USB 3.2 support, and IP68/IP69 ratings. It would also support wireless charging. It may come with an anti-reflective coating similar to the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

