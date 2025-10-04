Mumbai, October 4: Motorola has launched a new 8GB variant of its budget smartphone, the Moto G35 5G. The new model comes with the same dual-camera design on the rear and offers the same specifications and features as the 4GB RAM variant launched last year. With the additional 8GB, users can manage more tasks in the background and complete them later with ease.

Motorola has launched its Moto G35 5G 8GB variant in attractive colour options including Graystone, Guava Red, Hot Coral, Midnight Black, Juniper, and Leaf Green. The device comes with a standard-sized battery with fast-charging support, high-resolution cameras, and a large display. Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition Launch on October 8, 2025; Check Key Features, Specifications and More.

Moto G35 5G Price in India, Sale Date

The Moto G35 5G price in India is INR 11,999 for the latest 8GB RAM variant. However, with offers applied, it can be available at a lower price. Flipkart offers up to 5% cashback on Axis Bank Flipkart Debit Card up to INR 750, 5% cashback on Flipkart SBI Credit Card up to INR 4,000, and 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card up to INR 4,000. Additionally, customers can get it at INR 2,000 per month on no-cost EMI. The standard 4GB RAM variant is sold at INR 8,999. The official sale will begin on October 6, 2025.

Moto G35 5G Specifications and Features

Motorola's latest Moto G35 5G 8GB variant comes with 128GB of storage, the same as last year's model. It continues to offer a 5,000mAh battery, providing a decent one-day or longer backup on moderate usage. It supports up to 18W wired fast charging. The device comes with three cameras in total—a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP secondary ultrawide camera on the rear. The Moto G35 5G also has a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Vivo V60e 5G Featuring 200MP Primary Camera and Dimensity 7360 Turbo Launching on October 7, 2025; Know Its Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

The smartphone features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LTPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Moto G35 is powered by the UniSoC T760 processor and comes with other basic features like a fingerprint scanner, face unlock, Type-C USB 2.0 charging port, 12 5G bands for better connectivity, and more.

