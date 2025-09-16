Beijing, September 16: The highly anticipated iQOO Neo 11 series may launch in China later in 2025. Ahead of the launch, several new details have been leaked online. The iQOO Neo 11 series is expected to include three models - iQOO Neo 11, iQOO Neo 11 Pro, and likely iQOO Neo 11R. The Chinese smartphone company iQOO has yet to make any announcement or share a teaser.

As per a report shared by Gizmochina, iQOO Neo 11 Pro surfaced on Geekbench, confirming key details including model number "vivo V2520A" and its chipset - MediaTek Dimensity 9500. This flagship smartphone will offer enhanced performance over the iQOO Neo 10 Pro's MediaTek Dimensity 9400. Despite having a powerful processor, the Neo 10 Pro was launched around INR 40,000. Xiaomi 17 Pro Launch in 2025 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, Dual-Display and 100W Fast-Charging; Check Leaked Details Here.

iQOO Neo 11 Pro Specifications and Features (Rumoured)

iQOO Neo 11 Pro will be launched this year with an Android 16-based operating system and have up to 16GB RAM. The Geekbench benchmarks showed that the device achieved a 3,320 Single-Core Score and 9,898 on Multi-Core Score, overall ranking 6.5 on the listing.

It said that iQOO Neo 11 Pro would be paired with Mali-G1 Ultra MC12 GPU, enabling features like ray-tracing and power efficiency. The Dimensity 9500 SoC will have eight cores with four cores clocked at 2.70GHz, three at 3.50GHz, and one at 4.21GHz.

Moreover, the upcoming smartphone is rumoured to have a 7,000mAh battery or bigger. The report said that the upcoming Neo 11 Pro could be introduced with 100W, citing 3C certification in China. Other expected details include the following: 6.8-inch 2K flat OLED display, ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and metal frame. iQOO Neo 11 is said to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Qualcomm Announces Name of Snapdragon 8 Elite Successor, Explains Reason Behind Naming Change in Its Premium Mobile Processor Series.

iQOO Neo 11 and iQOO Neo 11 Pro may be launched around November or December in 2025. This year, Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro are also expected to get the same MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. The Vivo X300 series will likely launch in October 2025.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

