iQOO Neo 5 smartphone is confirmed to be launched on March 16, 2021. Vivo's sub-brand iQOO has released the official poster of its iQOO 5 device on the Chinese microblogging website 'Weibo'. The handset will be introduced as the successor to the iQOO Neo 3 that was launched in China last year in April. As per the poster, the upcoming handset will come with a punch-hole display and likely to feature a Snapdragon 870 chipset which was introduced last month on the Redmi K40 phone. New iQoo Neo 3 Smartphone With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched.

iQOO Neo 5 (Photo Credits: Weibo)

In terms of specifications, iQOO Neo 5 is likely to flaunt a 120Hz Super AMOLED display. For optics, the device is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP Sony IMX598 primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle snapper and a 2MP macro sensor. At the front, there could be a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling. iQOO Neo 5 is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Moreover, the handset is rumoured to come with a 4,400mAh battery with 88W fast wired charging support. The phone is speculated to come with dual stereo speakers. Last month, a tipster on Weibo revealed the pricing of the iQOO Neo 5. The smartphone is likely to be priced at CNY 2,998 (approximately Rs 34,000) for the 8GB & 128GB model whereas the 8GB & 256GB will be offered at CNY 3,298 (approximately Rs 37,500). The 12GB & 128GB variant might be offered at CNY 3,398 (approximately Rs 38,600 whereas the 12GB & 256GB model will get a price tag of CNY 3,698 (approximately Rs 46,000).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2021 10:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).