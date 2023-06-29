Mumbai, June 29: iQOO Neo 7 Pro is all set to be launched in India on July 4th. The company has already released several teasers of the upcoming handset.

Ahead of the official launch, the price of iQOO Neo 7 Pro has surfaced online. As per a new leak, it will come with a starting price of Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will be available or purchased via Amazon.in and iQOO online store. Nokia G42 5G Announced with 90Hz Display, QuickFix Repairability: Check Price, Specs, and Other Details.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G Expected Specs and Features

As per recent teasers and leaks, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. It is expected to come in two RAM/ storage variants - 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB version

The upcoming handset is expected to come equipped with a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor with OIS and a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Details Leaked Prior to Its July Launch in South Korea. Insta360 GO 3 Announced With Up to 2.7K Video Recording Capability: Check Price, Specs, and Features.

In terms of design, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G features an orange colour option with a leather-like finish on the back. It sports a 6.78-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2023 04:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).