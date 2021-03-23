iQoo, the Chinese-smartphone maker has silently introduced a new iQOO U3x 5G smartphone in the home market. Priced at 1,199 Yuan which is around $184, it is the cheapest 5G-ready phone from the brand in China. The main highlights of the phone are a 90Hz display, Snapdragon 480 SoC, massive battery with fast charging support. iQOO 7 & iQOO Neo5 Reportedly Receive BIS Certifications, Likely To Be Launched in India Soon.

As far as prices are concerned, the iQoo U3x 5G comes in three variants - 6GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB & 8GB + 256GB. The lower variant costs 1,199 Yuan which is around $184), while the mid-variant is priced at 1,199 Yuan. The top-end variant costs 1,499 Yuan (approximately $230). The smartphone will go on sale on April 1, 2021. It will be available in two colours - Ya Grey and Magic Blue.

Talking about the specifications, the phone sports a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with an FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It offers a screen-to-body ratio of 90.61 percent. Under the hood, there is a 5G-enabled Snapdragon 480 SoC clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on iQOO 1.0 based Android 11 OS out of the box.

In terms of the camera department, the phone gets a 13MP dual rear camera positioned in a squarish box. The secondary sensor is a 2MP depth-of-field lens, which comes with an LED flash. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include a dual SIM slot, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB-C, and a 3.5mm headphone slot and more.

