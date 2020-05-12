iQOO Z1 5G Smartphone With MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ Chipset to Be Launched on May 19

iQOO Z1 5G (Photo Credits: Weibo)

Beijing: Chinese behemoth BBK Group's smartphone brand iQOO is all set to launch a new smartphone iQOO Z1 in China on May 19. The iQOO Z1 will be the first Z-series phone from the company and will come with MediaTek's recently-launched Dimensity 1000+ processor that has 144Hz refresh rate display support as one of the its highlighted features. BBK Group Owned iQOO 3 Smartphone Now Available in India Starting From Rs 34,990; Gets a Price Cut of Rs 4,000.

The launch poster states that iQOO Z1 is a 5G-ready smartphone and its display carries support for a 144Hz refresh rate, reports GizmoChina. The Dimensity 1000+ ship is based on the same core hardware as the Dimensity 1000 and showcases an incredible, flagship-grade user experience for smartphone users globally. Similar to its predecessor, the Dimensity 1000+ is built on a 7nm process and features an identical 5G modem.