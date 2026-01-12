Mumbai, January 12: iQOO has officially confirmed the launch of its latest performance-oriented smartphone, the iQOO Z11 Turbo, scheduled for January 15 in China. Positioned as a gaming-centric device, the upcoming handset focuses on high-end internals, improved connectivity, and significant battery life. According to official teasers, the smartphone aims to address common mobile gaming pain points, particularly network stability and endurance, while maintaining a slim form factor despite its large battery capacity.

The iQOO Z11 Turbo is expected to debut with flagship-grade hardware, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. Early specifications suggest the device will offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. This hardware configuration is designed to support demanding applications and competitive gaming, reinforced by a 144Hz refresh rate on a 6.59-inch LTPS OLED display with 1.5K resolution. iQOO Z11 Turbo Tipped To Launch With 7,600mAh Battery, Likely To Be Rebranded Globally As iQOO 15R: Report.

iQOO Z11 Turbo Gaming Network Specs

A primary highlight of the iQOO Z11 Turbo is the introduction of the Global Esports Network System 2.0. This system incorporates the new Thunder Z1 gaming signal enhancement chip, which is engineered to improve connection stability during intensive online sessions. iQOO claims that this dedicated chip can reduce game stutter by over 76% when navigating challenging Wi-Fi conditions, such as signals passing through multiple walls.

To further ensure connectivity, the device features an AI Gaming Network Smart Selection tool and an AI interference prediction model. These features work in tandem to anticipate potential signal drops and automatically switch to the most stable network available. Additionally, the phone utilizes a 24-antenna surround design for 5G reception, ensuring that the signal is not obstructed regardless of how a user holds the device during gameplay.

Battery Life and Charging Capabilities

Despite measuring only 7.9mm in thickness and weighing approximately 202 grams, the iQOO Z11 Turbo will be equipped with a 7,600mAh battery. The company states this is the largest battery in its specific size category. To complement the high capacity, the device supports 100W fast charging, allowing for quick power top-ups between gaming sessions. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Sale Begins Today in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Beyond its performance and power specifications, the handset is expected to include premium features such as an ultrasonic 3D fingerprint sensor and a 200MP primary camera. The device is also slated to carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for superior water and dust resistance. On the software side, it is expected to ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box, making it one of the first devices to adopt the latest operating system version.

