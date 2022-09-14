iQOO Z6 Lite 5G will be available for sale today in India. The handset made its debut in the country on Monday, and today, it will be made available for sale for the first time. Customers purchasing the device will get a Rs 2,500 discount using SBI Bank credit cards or credit card EMI transactions. It will be offered in stellar green and mystic shades. The sale will commence at 12:15 pm IST on Amazon. iQOO Z6 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Launched in India, First Sale Tomorrow via Amazon.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G features a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the handset sports a 50MP dual rear camera module and an 8MP selfie shooter.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. Coming to the pricing, the smartphone is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs 15,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

