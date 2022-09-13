BBK Group-owned iQOO has officially launched the Z6 Lite 5G smartphone in India. The handset is introduced as the base model of the iQOO Z6 lineup. It will be available for sale in the country tomorrow via Amazon India and iQOO India e-store. Customers purchasing the device will get discounts of up to Rs 2,500 via bank offers. It will be offered in stellar green and mystic colours. iQOO Neo 6 5G Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G features a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the device gets a 50MP dual rear camera setup and an 8MP front camera.

The all-new #iQOOZ6Lite5G is powered by the World's 1st Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Mobile Platform and Best in Segment 120Hz Screen Refresh Rate*, starting at ₹11.499*. The sale begins on @amazonIN and https://t.co/UHWenFrz4q on Sep 14th | 12.15 PM. Know More: https://t.co/KF57qZmHs3 pic.twitter.com/biJKQsK9pw — iQOO India (@IqooInd) September 12, 2022

The handset is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. iQOO Z6 Lite 5G also comes with extended RAM 2.0 that boosts its performance. Coming to the pricing, iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs 15,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

