Jio Phone 5G phone is in the works since last year. Reliance Jio had launched its JioPhone Next 4G affordable device last year, and now, it is planning to introduce the JioPhone 5G handset soon. Ahead of its launch, its price and specifications have been leaked online. JioPhone Next Affordable Smartphone: Price, Sale Date, Features & Specifications.

According to a report from Android Central, Jio Phone 5G will be priced somewhere between Rs 9,000 and Rs 12,000. In terms of specifications, the upcoming Jio Phone 5G is likely to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

It is said to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The handset might run on Android 11 OS out of the box with Google Play Services and Jio Digital Suite of apps. Jio Phone 5G is rumoured to get an always-on Google Assistant, read-aloud text, Google Translate, Google Lens and support bands like N28, N40, N78 6G, N3 and N5.

