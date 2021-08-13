Reliance Jio's JioPhone Next specifications have been reportedly leaked online. As a reminder, the affordable 4G phone was unveiled at the Reliance AGM 2021 in June 2021, in partnership with Google. During the event, Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries had revealed the design, sale date and few features of the phone. The price of Jio's affordable 4G phone is yet to be announced by the company. The smartphone will go on sale on September 10, 2021, on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Reliance AGM 2021: JioPhone Next Announced, Here’s How Much Jio’s Affordable 4G Smartphone Could Cost.

Ahead of its sale, XDA Developer's Mishaal Rahman has shared JioPhone Next's key specifications. As per Rahman, Jio's 4G smartphone will come powered by Qualcomm 215 SoC. The display of the device carries a resolution of 1440x720 pixels. This entry-level 1.3GHz processor powers phones like the Nokia 1.4 currently. Rahman also shared the phone's boot screen, which showcases 'Created with Google'.

JioPhone Next Boot Screen (Photo Credits: Mishaal Rahman)

Jio's 4G handset will come with pre-installed Google Duo Go and a newer version of Google Camera Go with Snapchat integration. JioPhone Next runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) out of the box.

JioPhone Next (Photo Credits: Reliance)

RAM and storage details are unknown but we expect Jio to offer not more than 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Other features include language translation, a smart camera with AR filters, a voice assistant and more. As per a new report, JioPhone Next will be priced under Rs 5,000.

